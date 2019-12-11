Protesters gathered at the United States Supreme Court on Nov. 12 as oral arguments were taking place inside the chamber about the fate of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
Some protesters vowed to stay in the United States no matter what the high court decides next summer. So much for rule of law, something they apparently learned contempt for at mom’s hip. All they seemingly believe in is lawlessness that favors themselves.
The only thing any decent, law-abiding American can think as these people yell for free stuff is that they need some deporting to learn some humility, justice and gratitude for what they had.
The whole specter is offensive, actually, given that DACA recipients are de facto lawbreakers, yet now view DACA protections not as an act of mercy, but an entitlement. America, they believe, owes them, based on their time illegally spent in the country.
Here is the money shot. This entire event was organized by the Soviet sympathizer, Bernie Sanders. Citizenship means nothing to Sanders, any more than gratitude!
Timothy Trimble
Manheim Township