Thank you to my neighbors in Brownstown for looking into the U.S. Postal Service mail delivery issue (“USPS offers refunds for wrongly charged P.O. boxes, West Earl Township residents say it isn’t enough,” Jan. 5 Lancaster Watchdog column published on LancasterOnline.com).

I think it is terrible that the Postal Service has been charging us for years now because it won’t deliver our mail to our homes and forces us to have a post office box.

I have been living in Brownstown for 12 years now, and my husband has been living here even longer. Over the years, we have paid well over $1,000 for a post office box that we are forced to use and that we should not have been paying for!

Each year, the post office box price went up. The last bill we paid was in August 2021, and we paid $118 for a year. The Postal Service has essentially stolen more than $1,000 from us and refuses to pay us back.

I believe that the Postal Service is corrupt and that there needs to be further investigations into these matters!

Heidi Eckman

West Earl Township