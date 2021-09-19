For a while now, our neighborhood has seemed to only receive mail twice a week. Mail has been arriving weeks after it was mailed. My husband’s pay stub is arriving as much as a month past the pay week. Packages are indicated as being on the truck to be delivered — and they aren’t.

Now I’m told that things are delayed and there’s not enough staff because of COVID-19.

Other neighborhoods are getting their mail six days a week — why not ours?

Recently, I waited an entire day for a package to come and it never showed up. Then I saw it listed as “could not be delivered, business closed.”

It has me wondering if they are just too busy and cannot do our route, and therefore make up stuff like “business closed.” Plus, I live in a residential area, and we didn’t get residential mail that day, either.

A trip to the Harrisburg Pike post office was a waste of time. The employee there said I could not go to the Marshall Avenue distribution center to pick up the package; people are not allowed to go there. The postal employee didn’t know if there would be another attempt at delivery and then told me, in a seemingly sarcastic tone, to have a blessed day.

Medications don’t come. Cards are mailed two weeks before the due date to help guarantee arrival on time. Items are lost or damaged. Bills are late.

If a regular business performed this poorly, it would be out of business. Does anyone have an answer?

Gail Jenks

Lancaster Township