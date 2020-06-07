A church used as a backdrop for a photo opportunity. The Bible held up as a prop. Sacred symbols manipulated for political propaganda. And what message provides the context for all of this? Domination through massive force.

And there you have it, in my view, right before your eyes: the degraded state of evangelical, fundamentalist Protestantism. This is what happens when the pursuit of power leads to an alliance with a morally and spiritually bankrupt presidency.

What can the likes of Franklin Graham now do, other than thank the president for “making a statement” (then, of course, adding the obligatory stock phrase that God and his word are the only hope for the nation). This is religion at its lowest. At least there are some spiritual leaders in Washington, D.C., like Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde and Roman Catholic Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who speak out forcefully against the manipulation of Christianity for political theater.

Anyone who is willing to do even the slightest research on demographic, public opinion and social trends will discover an undeniable fact: There is a mass exodus from organized religion in general and Christian churches in particular — especially among Generations X, Y and Z. If you are not familiar with the terms “Nones” and “Dones,” just Google them. You’ll be surprised — or shocked. Their growing numbers are phenomenal. What happened in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., on June 1 is a perfect example of why so many are walking away, shaking their heads in disgust.

Bradden Weaver

Lancaster