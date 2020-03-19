In response to the March 10 letter “US has turned away from God,” I’d like for the writer to please cite examples of President Donald Trump’s defense of the religious beliefs of Christians.

Trump rarely attends church. He seemingly uses religion as a prop to make himself look good. He regularly insults and demeans others. This man who is an adulterer, uses his office to enrich himself, and lies as easily as he breathes is hardly a role model of religious devotion.

The adage “What would Jesus do?” may be useful for comparison.

Before calling on the nation to repent, how about calling on Trump to do so first? Trump’s deities are money and himself. The ritual of his religion entails demonizing all who disagree with him. His liturgy is Twitter-based and hate-filled. The notion that he holds sincere beliefs about anything other than himself is laughable. I’m not sure what kind of Christian respects an immoral, incompetent, lying president, but I’m not one of them.

Gayle Ray

Parkesburg