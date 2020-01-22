Municipal leaders across Pennsylvania are in a difficult position. They stand between the struggles of the many families that make under $50,000 per year and the unfunded dictates of a few folks in state agencies who make over $150,000 per year.
Faced with increasing costs to meet state education and stormwater runoff permitting requirements, local officials have few options other than to increase local property taxes and user fees.
Property taxes and user fees hit working families that bring in under $50,000 per year exceptionally hard. Payroll taxes reduce the income of these folks by at least 20%, and then they are forced to pay additional taxes with their few remaining dollars —which have already been highly taxed.
A $3,000 annual property tax bill is enough to drive some people out of their homes; a $500 “rebate check” is an insult. User fees added to meet unfunded agency mandates should be criminal, because money generated through our payroll tax system should be more than enough to fund state and federal agency operations. Allowing the agencies additional access to local money improperly adds to the local cost of living.
Finding ways to help elected members of the General Assembly to better protect us against costs imposed by the improper actions of career regulators will fix an important local cost-of-living trouble point.
Joe Heller
New Holland