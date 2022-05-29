I have no hopes of changing any minds with this letter.

There are people who value their guns more than the lives of children and, unfortunately, we will not move them.

What I do hope is to remind the rest of us — who believe that no unstable 18-year-old should be able to purchase military-grade weapons and walk into a school and slaughter children — that we have the power to end this nightmare.

We have the vote.

In November, there will be candidates on the ballot who will vote for universal background checks, bans on the sales of military-style weapons, and red flag laws that would allow courts to prevent people who pose harm to themselves or others from having access to firearms. These measures will not stop all gun violence, but they will be a start.

The horrors of the last few weeks sicken us, but we must not let them paralyze us.

We are not helpless.

So please take your power back from the National Rifle Association. There are many more of us than them.

The overwhelming majority of Americans, including gun owners, want reasonable gun legislation.

Ask what your candidates will do about reducing gun violence in America, and if you like their answers, vote them in.

If not, vote them out.

Carol Shane

Millersville