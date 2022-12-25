I think that technology is good and bad. It is a big part in our lives, and it can bring people together or push them apart.

You can let people know where you are by using technology, but you can also hurt people through technology.

But whether its usage is good or bad, technology takes up a lot of people’s time, and some people seemingly believe that technology is more important than family.

I think that you should be able to have technology, but you need to learn priorities and establish limits. You can limit technology by setting limits on your phone or by having technology-free days. I think you should also be careful on technology because if you post one thing, it can be spread everywhere.

Darby Lewis

Grade 9

Solanco High School