In March 2019 in New Zealand, there was a mass shooting that took place in two mosques. There were 51 people killed and 40 injured.

Three days later, Prime Minister Jacinda said “This is not right,” and she and her Cabinet decided to act. They significantly overhauled that nation’s gun laws. New rules on gun sales and ownership were passed, along with a ban on nearly all semi-automatic weapons and assault-style rifles. The country also developed a gun buyback program.

That prime minister and Cabinet could provide a model for our country in our ongoing gun crisis. This should not be a political issue, Republican or Democratic. It should be a “this is not right” issue. No matter our political preference, wouldn’t we all agree that mass shooting and killings are so wrong and terrifying? This is not about the Second Amendment, which I believe has certainly been stretched way beyond its original intent. This is about safety for everyone in every place.

How many times after a mass shooting can we say, “Oh, that’s awful,” and then just go on with our day? This should not be a polarizing issue, but one that brings us together for a common cause. Let’s make our country safe from gun violence.

Write to your elected officials and tell them to act, so that we can live in safe communities.

Karen Widdoss

Manor Township