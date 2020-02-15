I wish to clarify my letter printed Dec. 27, “Stop runaway development.” I penned this letter with the lyrics of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” in my mind: the lyrics “all around me, a voice was sounding, this land was made for you and me.”
I was also thinking of Pierre du Pont’s gift of Longwood Gardens and Andrew Carnegie’s gift of more than 7,000 church organs and more than 2,500 libraries. I would like the Hurst and Buckwalter families to think along these lines of philanthropy.
They could give us “Carousel Park,” a home for the Rocky Springs Carousel, or a park with walking paths, etc.
Think “Garden Spot Park.” This is not a leftist-style attack. This is a call for the common good of all. Like the Abels are doing — preserving our Lancaster County history.
I say be philanthropists, not fuddy-duddies. Whatever you folks decide to do with your land, please don’t destroy those barns and that house.
Dave Welden
Warwick Township