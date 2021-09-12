YWCA Lancaster’s mission is to eliminate racism and empower women. When the pandemic struck, I was concerned for our vulnerable residents and tried to contact the county health department for guidance.

Public health is central to racial justice work. We need a health department to address health inequities, the pandemic and the healthy futures of all children.

This year, our emergency shelter rooms could not “turn over” to accept new families because there was literally nowhere for low-income, single-parent families to go. Families have been with us over a year at this point. There is so little stock of affordable housing that our residents cannot move into permanent places. Newly homeless were not able to be served, and the situation continues to stagnate and hurt children.

We need a specific and aggressive plan to add affordable housing across the county since recent studies show the fair market rent here requires a wage of $19.58 an hour.

Most of our residents worked, but after losing employment — and then their child care closing — they find themselves stuck. Without affordable child care, workers cannot return. Child care is core to economic infrastructure. We have multiple stories of women unable to work full time without child care. Support the child care workforce and increase the reimbursement rates for providers.

We don’t look across the street and see the need. We see the need within our building every day as we actively serve the most marginalized of the county and we clearly see the need for American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Stacie Blake

Chief Executive Officer

YWCA Lancaster