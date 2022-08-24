I have a modest proposal. I have read about the Lancaster County commissioners and state legislators contemplating what to do with relief funds made available because of the pandemic. One possible use being explored is whether some of those funds could go toward the county’s new prison.

I would like to suggest that some support be directed at three worthy projects in the Southeast quadrant of Lancaster city that can have a more beneficial impact than a larger prison. Namely, the capital campaigns at the Crispus Attucks Community Center, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church and its cultural center, and the Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith historic site.

All three of these projects will positively impact the lives not only of the residents of the Southeast, but far beyond. Surely, they are as worthy as a new prison.

Leroy Hopkins

Lancaster Township