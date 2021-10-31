The roughly $106 million that Lancaster County received from the American Rescue Plan Act is intended to make whole the families and communities devastated by the economic fallout of the pandemic. Many essential workers, caretakers and restaurant workers in Lancaster County lost their jobs and now struggle to pay their bills and/or face the threat of eviction.

Yet, incredibly, our county commissioners have downplayed the need for the money and are sitting on it as Lancaster families suffer.

Clearly, the commissioners need our help to see where the money can be used. Let’s start with one of Lancaster County’s major problems — the affordable housing crisis, which preexisted but was made worse by the pandemic. A household is considered cost-burdened if it pays more than 30% of its income for housing. Among extremely low-income households in Lancaster County, a high percentage of households are cost-burdened. Here are just a few ways I believe the commissioners could allocate the American Rescue Plan funds to help these households:

— Affordable housing projects face substantial funding shortages due to pandemic-caused rises in construction costs. Funds could go toward filling gaps caused by these rising costs.

— Use the funds to address long-standing challenges in financing and repairing existing affordable housing.

— Fund an increase in staff for reaching out to hard-to-reach tenants to help them apply for emergency rental assistance.

Join me in demanding that the commissioners create a public input process. We cannot count on them to act quickly and effectively in meeting the needs of Lancaster County families.

Perry Hazeltine

Lancaster