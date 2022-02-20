After courageously withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan last summer, the Biden administration is now strangely poised to cause even more death and destruction there. It announced Feb. 11 that it intends to split $7 billion of the Afghanistan central bank’s assets — held at the New York Federal Reserve Bank — between the families of 9/11 victims and unspecified efforts “for the benefit of the Afghan people.”

“While it is of course understandable that some family members of those killed in the horrific 9/11 attacks want justice, the funds belong to the Afghan people, not the Taliban,” noted Kevin Martin, president of Peace Action. “So, Biden has it half right. Releasing half the funds to address famine and economic collapse in Afghanistan is the correct, if overdue, decision, but all the money should be made available for that purpose. Proper monitoring by the Afghanistan Central Bank, independent of the Taliban, and international accounting firms still operating in the country, can ensure the funds go to desperate people, and to jump-start the failing economy.”

President Joe Biden’s executive order states that the administration will “seek to facilitate access to $3.5 billion of those assets for the benefit of the Afghan people” but doesn’t disclose when.

Meanwhile, Afghans are dying of hunger this winter. Now is the time to act! I believe that the U.S. should release the entire $7 billion immediately to feed starving Afghans and to sustain a viable Afghan economy.

After the United States invaded their country and embroiled them in what I view as a pointless 20-year nightmare, what the United States owes the Afghan people is reparations, not starvation.

Harold A. Penner

Akron