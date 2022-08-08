I was greatly heartened by the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board’s stance on the proposed red light camera enforcement program (“Green light,” July 27).

I not only agree, but I would like to see Lancaster go one step further and have the cameras enforce the speed limit scofflaws who run rampant through our city. Prince Street? Psshh. Try living along North Queen Street! Drivers would not know what 25 mph looked like if you showed them a YouTube video.

This is a systemic, citywide problem that has persisted for over two decades. In speaking to local law enforcement, I have been told that they have been told by sitting mayors that “speeding and speed enforcement are not a priority.” Hmm.

The establishment of red light cameras could potentially kill two birds with one stone, making drivers aware of their speed in relation to the posted speed limit, as well as getting them to actually stop at red lights. Please, do the right thing and pass this program into being!

J.S. “Woody” Chandler

Lancaster