If the leaked draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade becomes law, then I fear that any modern ruling could also be overturned.

Abortion, whether you support it or not, has always occurred throughout history. After Roe v. Wade, it became legal and safer.

What could come after this decision? American women could become chattel. They could be fired and ordered to return home to take care of the menfolk and the home life. We could all become Mrs. Cleaver and wear dresses, pearls and heels to take care of the house.

What would be next? LGBTQ rights are already being questioned.

Birth control is not enshrined in the original text of the U.S. Constitution.

Interracial marriage is not enshrined in the original text of the Constitution.

In my view, this potential ruling by the Supreme Court would send the United States back to the Dark Ages. All progress would seemingly need to take a back seat to the original text of the Constitution, based on what Justice Samuel Alito Jr. wrote in the draft. When the Constitution was written, women were not allowed to vote and, once married, could not own property on their own.

Remember that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is opposed to abortion, as are nearly all Republicans. Smucker also voted against the following legislation: Affordable Insulin Now Act, Postal Service Reform Act of 2022, Ensuring Veterans’ Smooth Transition Act, Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021, and a House resolution to amend the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to increase appropriations to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Melanie Keltz

Manheim Township