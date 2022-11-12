America was founded on Christian principles. Don’t believe it? Check your history.

As I see it, that foundation grew America into the greatest and most prosperous nation in the history of the world. We’ve built more hospitals, exhibited more benevolence and shared the Gospels’ message of eternal salvation to the world.

It was all based on this principle: “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14:34).

Now, however, America has tossed God out of our schools, courts, government and even many households. Since the truth and light are missing from the soul of America, I believe that what have taken their place are lawlessness, contempt for police, sexual perversion, higher divorce rates, mental illness and drugs aplenty. Humanity has rejected its creator.

God's reckoning will fall on America much like it did on ancient Babylon about 2,500 years ago, when mysterious handwriting appeared on the palace wall of King Belshazzar. That writing, “Mene, mene, tekel, upharsin,” is translated as “You have been weighed in the balances and found wanting.”

In my view, America is on this same course. Without a change of heart, a repeat of history will come to fruition.

Homer Snavely

Cleona