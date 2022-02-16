The newest fracas with Russia regarding Ukraine should have the United States considering its military strength compared with Russia and its now frequent ally China. Even though the United States had an edge in computer technology two decades ago, I believe we have wasted that on games and social media.

The U.S. has been unable to counter destructive Russian-sponsored cyberattacks and seems to be unable to recognize information warfare. We have been unable to stop China from stealing billions of dollars of intellectual property and trading secrets.

Russia has been prioritizing the modernization of its military — in cyberspace, ground, air and sea. China and Russia are now conducting joint military exercises.

The military budget of the United States is enormous, but rife with waste, fraud and a lack of oversight in the contracting system. We have weapons that are ridiculously expensive and almost useless, such as the money-sink Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II.

Our former president was a Vladimir Putin sycophant, while the current one bungled Afghanistan and considered allowing Russia a “minor incursion” into Ukraine.

Unless we stop domestic political warfare and get serious about education that prepares our students to be able to evaluate domestic and global events, I believe that we will get the presidents we deserve and continue to watch Russia and China outmaneuver us.

Disengagement from matters of national and global concern does not prepare young people to become the informed leaders we need. Blindly following one political extreme or the other is antithetical to the critical thinking needed to evaluate both the United States and our adversaries.

Carol Wolford

Elizabethtown