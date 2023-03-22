These are some thoughts on “Justices weigh social media’s shield,” an article by The Associated Press on Page A6 of the Feb. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline.

The case involves whether a lawsuit can be brought against Google-owned YouTube. The plaintiffs are members of an American family whose daughter was killed during a terrorist attack in Paris in 2015. Family members were in attendance at the U.S. Supreme Court hearing.

The allegations against YouTube are that it incites and aids the Islamic State group by spreading the group’s messages and helping it attract recruits. Google claims that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 affords it far-reaching immunity from lawsuits.

Justice Elena Kagan offered what I considered an insensitive and tasteless statement: “We really don’t know about these things. You know, these are not like the nine greatest experts on the internet.”

My opinion is this court has amply demonstrated that it also doesn’t consist of the nine greatest experts on jurisprudence.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh followed Kagan’s comments with his own ambiguous and divergent thought: “Isn’t it better (to) put the burden on Congress to change that?”

We are now almost one quarter of our way into the 21st century. Our lives are impacted by advanced technology on a daily basis, and the Supreme Court justices, who are appointed for life, are demonstrating an ignorance of the realities of our times. That situation is coupled with a divided, feckless Congress.

I believe that we desperately need newer, younger leaders with ideas and policies to confront, address and advance the United States and the world to an enlightened and currently unimaginable renaissance.

Perhaps as technology advances at a far greater pace than human capabilities, supreme decisions will some day be rendered by AI (artificial intelligence) rather than our current NI (no intelligence).

George Frey

Millersville