While I was over at his house in Strasburg last month, my geology teacher friend, H, flung his arms out like wings. If an arm span represents Earth’s timeline, he asked, when did people show up on the scene?

It was a pop quiz. I gave up.

Our species appeared at about the end of the index finger, H said. A few nail file swipes might obliterate all human history.

Meanwhile, in a related matter, down in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Supreme Court had been redefining the word “wetland” — and instantly pared away federal protection for up to half of all U.S. wetlands.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh astonishingly dissented, arguing that his conservative brethren’s decision blatantly ignores legal precedent and poses dire challenges to flood and pollution control.

Not to mention the survival of wetlands.

The apocalyptic gears seemed to grind anew this month in the Garden Spot of America when toxic orange wildfire smoke from Canada forced some people to hide indoors for the first time in their lives.

Global warming increasingly yields historic heat domes, droughts and fires. Earth’s remaining wetlands rival rainforests in soaking up carbon. Wetlands are crucial “hacks” against humanity’s existential climate problem, according to The World Economic Forum — and untold scientists.

Thanks to the Supreme Court ruling in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency last month, many of these long-undervalued habitats are suddenly defenseless against polluters and developers — unless state and local governments step up.

But what if they don’t? Maybe we’ll go to H and get his opinion.

Jon Rutter

Lancaster Township