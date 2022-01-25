Lancaster County is known for caring deeply about the suffering of people around the world. This has been shown time and again in our community’s response to people needing help.

The current humanitarian crisis in Yemen is an emergency in which the United States shares responsibility. Almost a year ago, President Joe Biden said we would end our support for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition’s offensive operations in Yemen. But we are still helping to make airstrikes possible.

News stories about the “Saudi-led war” in Yemen, which is killing so many civilians, often don’t spell out this fact: The United States continues to provide ongoing maintenance and intelligence-sharing for warplanes conducting airstrikes and enforcing an air and sea blockade of Yemen. These deadly blockades prevent food, clean water and medicine from reaching the people. The United Nations warned in 2021 that 2.3 million children are suffering from acute malnutrition and that the war led to 377,000 deaths — nearly 60% due to these disruptions.

The United States does many good things in the world. That is a fact. But we don’t always know everything that is being done in our name. Lancaster County residents should tell U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker that our continuing support of this war is immoral and should end immediately.

Christine Crocamo

West Hempfield Township