We are watching our brothers and sisters on one side of an artificial boundary in Gaza slaughter our brothers and sisters on another side of an artificial boundary. We may not know them personally — not by name or face — but it breaks my heart to see them die beneath bombs and bullets and rockets.

We have a shared humanity with all of them. War has never ended war. Bombs explode into new problems. In my view, Israel has been at this for decades, continually expanding its empire while displacing Palestinians — destroying their homes and religious sites and denying them the most basic human rights.

The way I view it, Israel runs the largest prison on Earth, essentially imprisoning over 2 million people in Gaza under brutal conditions. The United States helps to fund this system of apartheid imprisonment to the tune of about $4 billion a year in military assistance.

Israel must stop the bombing. The Palestinians must stop the rocket launches. The violence must stop, and I believe that the U.S. can make it happen. Our money helps to fund the Israeli war machine, and as long as we continue to do so, I believe that Israel has no reason to begin good-faith negations with the Palestinians.

Our elected leaders must know we will no longer abide our tax dollars being turned into bombs to rain down on the villages of Gaza. We cannot abide silence as others are slaughtered. Our hearts should not be able to bear it. Our consciences should not abide it.

Brad Wolf

Lancaster