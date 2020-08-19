U.S. Secretary of Health Alex Azar visited Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and learned the public health importance of mandatory masking. Americans finally saw him with a mask.

Taiwan, 80 miles from the Chinese border, has had fewer than 500 COVID-19 infections and seven deaths this year, according to John Hopkins University. Compare that to 5.4 million infections and 170,000 deaths in United States.

You ask why? The difference is that Taiwan took COVID-19 seriously and its federal government acted fast and decisively. The Trump administration, in my view, still doesn’t have a COVID-19 plan after six months.

Here is what President Donald Trump can do:

1. Take responsibility for addressing the worst health and economic crisis in 70 years. The buck stops with the president.

2. Encourage universal masking and social distancing everywhere. It is about saving the lives of fellow Americans.

3. Limit all public indoor gatherings. Speak of individual responsibility and unity during this rare crisis. All Americans are facing COVID-19 together and share responsibility in keeping one another safe.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

4. Use the Defense Production Act to procure and distribute personal protective equipment and testing supplies. End all supply shortages as soon as possible.

5. Help communities build up excellent contact tracing capacity and convince Americans that we need it, along with appropriate isolation strategies.

6. Permit independence of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health — ensure they’re free from political interference.

7. Allow public health officials to independently and directly address facts and fake conspiracy theories about COVID-19, testing, therapies and vaccine issues

8. Prioritize American lives! The elderly are not sacrificial lambs for the economy.

Ajay Marwaha, M.D.

East Lampeter Township