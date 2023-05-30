Some past writers in the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section have questioned the wisdom of keeping the Russians at arm’s-length after the breakup of the Soviet Union.

They have stressed the importance of working with the Russians and building a European Union with Russia in a gradual and trusting compact.

A writer suggested that Russia had risked life and limb to selflessly defend the Europeans against the Nazis. What planet is the writer from?

Put aside the fact that Russia is now threatening the United States and the world with nuclear annihilation because of U.S. support of Ukraine. Put aside the fact that Russia has taken advantage of every weak U.S. administration by annexing some piece of a neighboring country the minute the presidential oath has been administered. Put aside the fact that Russia has broken every nuclear arms reduction agreement it has ever entered into because of some contrived political slight.

The Soviets and Nazis signed a partnership pact to divide Poland and the rest of Europe on Aug. 23, 1939. The Soviets went on to invade Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bessarabia, Bukovina and Finland. They even had a joint Nazi-Soviet parade to celebrate the destruction, rape and devastation of Poland on Sept. 22, 1939.

Writers should stop trying to use Vladimir Putin’s indoctrination methods on unsuspecting LNP | LancasterOnline readers. There are enough of us still alive who remember the truth and refuse to let Putin or American wokeism try to rewrite history.

J.M. Dobrzyn

Londonderry Township