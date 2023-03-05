There is widespread concern and sympathy for the health of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman. He is currently receiving inpatient treatment for clinical depression and is unable to perform his duties as senator.

Why did Fetterman refuse to commit to releasing his medical records when asked about them during a televised debate in October? And why did he claim to have received a clean bill of health?

It was evident that he was unwell. He had difficulty understanding spoken words during the debate and has recently admitted to lifelong episodes of depression.

Voters were deceived and Fetterman’s secrecy about his medical records may have altered the election’s outcome. Pennsylvanians now have only one currently working senator to address their needs in Congress.

There isn’t any specific information about when or if Fetterman will be able to resume his duties. I hope he will act in the interest of Pennsylvanians and realize that he should step aside.

Christine Giambalvo

Manor Township