I hope I am not the only one in the 11th Congressional District who was absolutely stunned by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s comments about Donald Trump’s recent federal indictment in Washington, D.C., for alleged criminal actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, as quoted in the Aug. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Trump case grazes county”).

1. Smucker was shockingly unrepentant about his attempt, in the early hours of Jan. 7, 2021, to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. He presumably wanted to reject all of our votes — except for those that reelected him to another term.

2. Smucker then parroted the Republican talking points that Trump was simply being targeted by his political opponents because Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

3. Smucker then even doubled down on these comments, saying that the federal charges against Trump brought by the Department of Justice’s special counsel were a “stretch” and, again, were only politically motivated.

4. But the most painful slap in the face to his constituents was Smucker’s comment that, if Trump is the 2024 Republican nominee, Smucker would “be happy” to support him, even if he is found guilty of any charges.

Apparently, Smucker has no breaking point when it comes to his support for the former president, who had been indicted three times when Smucker made his comments and has now been indicted for a fourth time.

In 2024, I hope that the constituents of the 11th Congressional District show both Smucker and Trump that we do have a breaking point, and I hope we vote to ensure that neither ever serves in public office again.

Patrick Kameen

Mount Joy Township