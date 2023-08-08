Thank you, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, for showing all of us who you are: a Donald Trump apologist and dyed-in-the-wool supporter of the only U.S. president to be federally indicted and face trial for alleged crimes committed against the country he swore to protect and defend.

The only thing Trump ever protected or defended is himself — aided and abetted by cowards like yourself.

You’ve shown us who you are by refusing to hold in-person town hall meetings with the constituents of the 11th Congressional District — the constituents your website claims you’re working for.

You’ve also shown us by your voting record in Congress and by casting doubt on Joe Biden’s election victory even after the mob that was incited by Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

But most damning is your support for a twice-impeached, indicted mob boss you’ve said you’ll support if he’s the 2024 Republican nominee.

I see who you are, Lloyd Smucker, because you’ve shown me.

Gayle Ray

Lititz