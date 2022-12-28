I never thought I would write a letter supporting the U.S. Postal Service. I am demanding of myself and others by nature, and I get frustrated when packages don’t arrive on time.

However, after reading a recent article about holiday delivery delays (“Failing to deliver,” Dec. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline), I started to reflect on my relationship with the U.S. Postal Service.

It has have never lost a package of mine. I cannot say the same about FedEx or UPS.

Postal Service employees are always pleasant and professional, both in person and on the phone when I am wondering where a package might be.

My mail carrier is always cheerful and reliable, and she is almost a friend to me and my dog, whom she always greets.

Yes, packages sometimes are delayed, even for weeks, and I often wonder why a package keeps boomeranging back and forth from city to city or wandering off somewhere before it comes back.

When the Postal Service is busy, its phone does not get answered, but I suspect the workers are doing what they must to handle the incredible volume of mail they are responsible for.

Overall, relatively speaking, I think the Postal Service does a fairly good job, and possibly a better job than the major delivery services.

There, I said it, and I am glad.

Dan Kravitz

Manheim Township