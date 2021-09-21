Sept. 22 is the 60th anniversary of the day President John F. Kennedy signed legislation creating the U.S. Peace Corps.

I am proud to be among the more than 240,000 volunteers who have served. This anniversary is unlike any other.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the temporary suspension of Peace Corps programs in all 61 countries hosting volunteers, so we observe the 60th anniversary without Peace Corps volunteers in the field.

All 61 nations that had volunteers prior to the pandemic have indicated they look forward to having volunteers return. This “COVID pause” has provided an opportunity to reflect on what the Peace Corps has accomplished and envision what should come next.

Based on nationwide discussions, the community of returned Peace Corps volunteers envisions an agency that advances global peace and understanding and seeks innovative solutions to shared global problems including, but not limited to, climate change.

Over the past 60 years, Peace Corps volunteers have made tremendous contributions to the communities they served, and to our shared planet.

Join in celebrating the Peace Corps’ 60th anniversary and ensure its resurgence by urging Congress to support the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (House Resolution 1456) and help deepen our nation’s commitment to service, peace, and humility — shattering cultural stereotypes and learning from one another.

Robert Paul

East Hempfield Township