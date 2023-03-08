This is regarding the letter to the editor “United States, NATO responsible for war” in the March 1 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline.

First, I feel compelled to note that I am no supporter of President Joe Biden. I basically subscribe to the principle that “even a blind squirrel finds an acorn once in a while.” In the case of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I think Biden found an acorn.

The letter writer states that in “1990, the United States made firm verbal promises to then-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not be expanded beyond the borders of East Germany after the reunification of Germany. A result of that commitment was the dismantling of the Soviet Union.”

That statement is unsubstantiated and was rated by PolitiFact on Feb. 28, 2022, as “mostly wrong.” Even “statements made during the negotiations by Western leaders,” PolitiFact noted, were made “in the context of the German reunification debate,” while talk “of NATO’s expansion to the rest of Europe never came up.”

Actually, Britain, the United States, Russia and Ukraine all signed the Budapest Memorandum, which called for the guarantee of the sovereignty and borders of Ukraine in exchange for the transfer to Russia of all the nuclear weapons left on Ukrainian soil when the Soviet Union collapsed.

Russia is in violation of that agreement by invading Ukraine, whose population is less than one-third the size of Russia’s and whose gross domestic product is a fraction of Russia’s. Vladimir Putin’s Russia is a bully state and Ukraine needs the assistance of the 50 nations that are participating in sanctions and supplying weapons to its military. We not only have a moral obligation to support Ukraine, we have diplomatic agreements that we will do so.

Tom Daugherty

Penn Township