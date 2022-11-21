Regarding the Nov. 12 letter “US will fall like Babylon”:

The writer of this letter enjoins us to “check your history.” Challenge accepted, and I recommend Jill Lepore’s excellent history of the United States — the 2018 book “These Truths” — which does not agree with the premise that America was founded on Christian values.

In addition, I would suggest a reading of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, wherein are found these words: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

And Article VI of the Constitution itself states: “No religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

No mission statement concerning sharing the Gospel's message to the world is found in any of the founding documents. The United States was not founded to evangelize the world; it was and is an experiment in self-government in which we are all still engaged.

America is not a monolith, and neither is it (thus far) a theocracy. Individuals with differing ideas and beliefs inhabit this nation. There is no single American heart that must be changed; there are only individuals who are free to make choices for themselves.

Gayle Ray

Lititz