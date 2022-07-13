The Christian nationalist movement would have us believe that this country was founded as a “Christian nation.” It was not so founded.

Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Christianity neither is, nor ever was, a part of the common law.”

John Adams signed a treaty that included the statement “The government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion.”

Religion and government should not be mixed, for, as James Madison wrote, “Religion and government will both exist in greater purity the less they are mixed together.”

“Christian nationalism” might best be described as the politics of intolerance and, in my opinion, it should not be encouraged.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown