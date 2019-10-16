If someone you know in Lancaster County approached you and claimed to have “great and unmatched wisdom,” you probably would be convinced they were crazy. You certainly would not want that person in your life.
And yet our president made that exact claim recently in defending his decision to expose our Kurdish allies to slaughter at the hands of the Turks. He’s made similar crazy claims in the past.
Will that behavior stop some of his supporters from defending him against impeachment or voting for him in the 2020 election? No.
Should it? Most certainly yes.
Our forefathers fought for freedom and democracy. What we have now is neither of those things. When a leader constantly lies and distorts and hides the truth so that we don’t know what’s really going on, democracy is impossible.
When the president persists in evading accountability by ignoring our laws and traditions, he is tearing at the constitutional fabric that has made this nation so different and so strong. When he surrounds himself with weak yes-men instead of experienced experts in their fields, he is setting our country up for catastrophic mistakes.
Forget whatever party you’re in and focus on the danger this man represents to yourself, your children and this country’s very existence. In 2016, this region helped President Donald Trump achieve the power he has over all of our lives now. We must undo that mistake — by protest, by support for impeachment and by our votes. Our future is at stake.
Ron Rogers
East Hempfield Township