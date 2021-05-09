After watching President Joe Biden’s address to Congress, I was struck by the contrast between two men — our current president and his predecessor.

For four years, we endured a president who I believe was morally hollow and ethically bankrupt. Some Republicans are now engaged in what I view as an all-out effort to rig future elections through voter suppression. After all, some Republicans seem to believe that in 2020 too many of the “wrong” people voted — i.e., too many people of color.

In Georgia, it is now illegal to give someone food or drink while they stand in line to vote. What will happen if someone passes out standing in line for hours in the hot sun?

Former President Donald Trump’s words of hatred and division were the accelerant for the violent attack on our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He should have to answer for that (among other things) in a court of law — not through what I viewed as a political mock trial in the Senate.

America’s soul needs to be healed and our moral compass recalibrated. It’s time for reason to replace radicalization. It’s time for the good of the people to replace what’s good for the party’s wealthiest donors. It’s time to accept the truth, and reject lies with a mission or lies that support your biases.

I believe that we now have a president who will lead us in that direction while our democracy remains so fragile and so threatened from within.

Steve Cooke

Landisville