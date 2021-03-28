America is once again facing a migrant crisis at the border with Mexico. On March 18, the Biden administration announced that 14,000 migrant children are in its custody.

This is unacceptable. America needs secure borders and orderly, legal immigration. Locking up kids or letting them into this country freely are both abhorrent options.

What we need is a bipartisan overhaul of our immigration process to be passed into law. Congress must abandon partisan brinkmanship and deliver what America stands for: a land of opportunity and also a land where the rule of law reigns supreme.

President Joe Biden can best serve America by working with both parties to enact more effective legislation on this matter.

Patrick Machayo

Ephrata