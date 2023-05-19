Our national officials are fighting each other when they should focus on international players — China, Russia and the other emerging economies known collectively as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

Russians have approximately 200 satellite espionage dishes and antennas on the roofs of its diplomatic missions in Europe; some can listen to neighboring countries.

Chinese and Russian cyberattacks affect our national security, steal information and disrupt essential services.

China’s navy is growing faster than the U.S. Navy and China’s air force is modernizing faster than ours. China’s yuan is being used globally, helping China to expand its economic and military influence to fight any battle anywhere. There is some concern that American forces may be falling behind in the ability to conduct combat operations. Some of our former friends are jumping ship to China.

Americans help China when they shop on the e-commerce site Temu, which is accused of selling counterfeit and illegal goods and collecting personal data about users. TikTok and its parent company ByteDance are being investigated; a Forbes journalist said her data had been tracked by TikTok.

China is producing its own electric vehicles and American cars are becoming irrelevant in China. China is also pursuing the European car market, hurting American automobile manufacturers.

American education is flexible, accommodates individual differences and encourages creativity. In 2022, however, China had more universities than the United States on U.S. News & World Report’s “best” list. China focuses on knowledge needed to compete on the world stage.

To remain a world power and achieve strategic goals, we must stay a step ahead of China militarily, educationally, technologically, scientifically and economically.

Larry Wolford

Elizabethtown