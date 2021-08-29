I’ve been disheartened by the lack of humanitarian help for Cubans as they fight back against an oppressive regime that seemingly cannot provide the bare necessities for its citizens.

The United States should be sending medical aid and food shipments. Most Cubans do not have access to personal protective equipment, COVID-19 vaccines or oxygen. We should be advocating for transparency regarding political prisoners, and we should be pushing to allow better internet access to Cubans.

Please contact your lawmakers to ask for assistance to the Cuban people.

Catherine Snyder

East Lampeter Township