Jonathan Smucker is right (“Politics is for all of us” op-ed, Aug. 16) when he writes: “Our economy and our political system have been rigged to serve the few, over the interests of the many.”
Here’s how:
1. Dominating corporations draft legislation or offer campaign contributions to congressional members and their staffs or administration officials in ways that mitigate against “domestic tranquility” and “public welfare.”
Wayne LaPierre of the National Rifle Association has policymakers in his pocket. Members of Congress listen to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, but cannot wage a just peace for the other 16 countries in the region. Drugmakers have poured around $2.5 billion into lobbying and congressional elections over the past decade. The insurance industry has historically been the second-most aggressive lobbying group. In 2018, military contractors spent $127 million lobbying Congress and $29 million in campaign contributions.
2. Revolving door syndrome: Former members of Congress and the executive branch seek well-paid jobs with Washington-based lobbying firms and then use their expert connections to lobby offices previously served.
3. Policy wonks: Many members of Congress, their staffs and the Trump administration are professionally unqualified. They defend party ideology with impressive legal skill while their ideology distorts their socio-economic analysis and policy formulation. Military careers tend to inspire hostility toward other nations.
Our democracy is being turned into an oligarchy, defined in my dictionary as “a small group of people having control of a country, organization or institution: the ruling oligarchy of military men around the president.”
Urbane Peachey
Manheim Township