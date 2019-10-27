In his Oct. 20 Sunday LNP op-ed, “Retired diplomat offers thoughts on Ukraine matter,” William P. Kiehl concludes that, as an independent voter, he would like to see a proper investigation conducted with due process and transparency on the subject of Ukraine.
Perhaps his quarrel should be with the attorney general of the United States and head of the Justice Department, William Barr, as he passed on investigating the facts on all things Ukraine not once, but twice. As a result, the duty of performing an investigation, and protecting our democracy and the true interests of the United States, falls to the House of Representatives. (House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has stated that when possible he will release the hearing transcripts to the public to be as transparent as possible.)
Thus, Kiehl can call it a circus if he wishes, but the circus would never have started if Barr and the Department of Justice would have done their job in the first place.
James L. Beck Jr.
Lancaster