I have heard on the radio and read the letters and the news stories about these anti-Trump nitwits like U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff and their fellow Democrats, who knock the president left and right in everything he does and says since he was elected.
The Democrats seemingly have an insane vendetta to get him out of office. Things we Christians respect President Donald Trump for are that he stands up to defend the lives of the unborn and defends the faith, value and religious beliefs of Christians and believers in religious freedom.
Since the Supreme Court took prayer and Bible reading out of our public schools, the country has, in my view, gone downhill and has become morally bankrupt. The Freedom from Religion Foundation, LGBT activists and Planned Parenthood are evidence that our nation has turned its back on God and his word.
Our nation needs to repent of its sins and seek God’s forgiveness so he will heal our land; our nation needs a revival. We’ve seen the evils of abortion and the turning away from God. I hope America will wake up and turn before it’s too late. All who call on the name of the Lord will be saved. It’s about time our nation and people do so.
Bill Mattern
Lancaster