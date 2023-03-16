This is a response to the March 10 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Declare war on gun violence.” I’d like to begin by stating that one unnecessary death is too many, but we should concentrate on the elephant in the room, instead of attacking the perennial political issue of “gun violence” and our constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights.

We already are being attacked by a foreign country that’s causing more than 100,000 needless drug overdose deaths per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is more than twice the number of annual deaths attributed to firearms.

Manufacturing and shipping illegal drugs across a porous, poorly secured border is not a protected right anywhere in the United States.

A foreign power is already attacking the country. The illegal drug issue is full of opportunities to substantially reduce the number of unnecessary deaths in the U.S., by simply upholding the oath of office our politicians swore to follow when taking office.

There would be no controversy regarding violating our constitutional rights and it would have the potential of a much bigger impact on the death toll.

This should be an issue everyone can support. It’s a win-win!

One final comment: Instead of passing new laws that restrict a constitutional right, let’s campaign to have our attorneys general and district attorneys across the country (excluding Lancaster County’s Heather Adams, who already does a great job) uphold their oaths and prosecute, to the fullest extent, those breaking the laws that are already on the books.

Jack Bleacher

Pequea Township