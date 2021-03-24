Heartbreaking! I've had to revise this letter twice as, sadly, events (the mass shootings near Atlanta and in Boulder, Colorado) have overtaken — and made more urgent — the topic.

In the midst of one epidemic, I postulate: Could we dedicate the resources to develop a “vaccine” that could eliminate another U.S. epidemic — gun violence?

It is astonishing that this country allows more than 25 times the gun death rate than any other wealthy nation (per Everytown for Gun Safety).

We have much evolving to do to become a more humane society, but there are many other actions we can take to minimize the impact of our inhumanity. Some examples: expanded background checks for gun purchases, without loopholes; recent action from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to prevent sales of “ghost guns”; Congress’ reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act; requiring safe storage of firearms and reporting of lost and stolen guns; banning high-capacity weapons; and implementing extreme-risk protection orders as an intervention to prevent individuals from harming themselves and others.

I believe we could also implement technological fixes to help prevent mass shootings, stolen gun use and accidental or suicide shootings by implementation of “smart guns.” We secure our phones, why not guns?

I believe we can make safe zones around schools, government buildings, places of worship and arenas by creating digital codes to allow only the use of authorized weapons (e.g., police) in such areas.

We can influence gun manufacturers and legislators to do this. We need to end the fear and tribalism and start being creative. See CeaseFirePA or Everytown for Gun Safety for more resources, and help to end this epidemic.

Patrick S. Brady

Landisville