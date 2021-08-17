The Aug. 11 letter “Quality of life in United States” depicts an image of America that is rude, violent and mentally ill. While I do not disagree with this, it’s important to point out how the economic changes of the post-Cold War era led to this. Mark Fisher writes about this phenomenon in his book “Capitalist Realism: Is There No Alternative?” and discusses how our modern “gig economy” has a negative effect on mental health.

The era in which one can learn one trade, work one job and support a family on one income is long gone. Our new economy requires many people to work multiple jobs at lower wages and to learn multiple skills to adapt to a quickly changing economic landscape.

Fisher writes, “The values that family life depends upon — obligation, trustworthiness, commitment — are precisely those which are held to be obsolete in the new capitalism.”

I believe that people are more anxious and depressed about their lives because it reflects their economic situation. I believe that if we are to return to a path of “responsible prosperity,” we must first look at our economic system and our workspaces and examine how they affect our relationships and mental health.

If we want fewer people who are anxious, depressed or generally unpleasant, one thing that could help is providing better economic stability. Unfortunately, those in power don’t seem to be concerned with stability, as an increase in low-wage gig workers and independent contractors is highly profitable for companies like Uber, DoorDash and Instacart.

Keegan France

Lancaster