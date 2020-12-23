It’s right in our faces, yet we have not called it what I believe it really is: domestic terrorists in our government. Some are trying to overthrow American democracy right in front of our eyes.

I believe that President Donald Trump and his Republican henchmen should all be tried for treason: trying to overthrow American democracy.

Somehow we need to stop them, before it is too late.

Mary Freisher

Providence Township

