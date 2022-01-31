The political environment of today seems to be turning more toxic by the day. One party is unable to move its agenda ahead (even though it is what our president was elected on — the will of the people) and the other party is seemingly only interested in obstructing any legislation proposed by the president’s party.

The anti-democracy voting law changes made or proposed in several states could, in my view, lead to a one-party system (just like in communist countries). I believe the purpose of these changes to state voting laws is to ensure election wins for their party, since they can’t propose laws and legislation that would encourage the majority of voters to vote for them.

Meanwhile, certain loyalists to our former president refuse to comply with legal subpoenas, despite being members of what declares itself as the party of “law and order.” In my view, there can be only one reason for that — to hide their actions from public view.

All of this will lead us away from our democracy. If our democracy dies, it will be self-inflicted.

J.F. Wise

West Lampeter Township