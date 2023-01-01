We treat health care and immigration similarly. The health care system treats symptoms, but rarely asserts publicly the need for prevention. America spends billions building walls and dealing with refugees along our southern border. Why do people flee their homelands and try to find a better life in America? That is the obvious question that is seemingly never asked.

Is it because the answer would shame us? It should.

For the past 150 years, the United States has meddled in the affairs of countries south of the border. Historian John W. Dower writes: “Between 1948 and 1990. the U.S. government secured the overthrow of at least 24 governments in Latin America, four by direct use of U.S. military forces, three by CIA-managed revolts or assassinations, and seventeen by encouraging local forces to overthrow, usually by military coups d’etat.”

Regimes with which we disapprove are overthrown. For example, Chile in 1973 and Venezuela from 1999 to the present.

The North American Free Trade Agreement helped to destroy the livelihood of local Mexican corn farmers through imported cheaper American corn. In Honduras, people are mostly poor agriculturalists growing bananas and coffee for large U.S. corporations; a few ruling families with American connections wield power. Poverty and violence drive emigrants from these countries. In my view, that’s why people flee their countries.

I believe that a complete change in attitude by United States policymakers is essential — from exploitation to cooperation, from intervention to positive assistance.

Working to prevent emigration is the humane and cost-effective way, so what are we waiting for?

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township