Our country was founded on the principles of individual freedom and liberty, and it was supposed to be the role of our government to safeguard the rights of its citizens.

However, it seems that I have been living under an extreme misconception, because I have recently learned that at least 20 federal agencies are developing and maintaining lists of federal employees who have raised religious objections to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The implications are frightening, and there are constitutional questions that I believe must be addressed.

One of the primary questions: Why does any federal agency need this type of information?

What is to be done with this information? It is necessary to ask if there is the possibility of retaliation against individuals making religious objections? This is without a doubt the most serious issue to address.

Our U.S. Constitution protects an individual’s right to freely exercise his or her religion and guarantees his or her personal privacy. It also provides that a person shall be secure in his or her person and papers. The mere thought of federal agencies tracking employees who have objected to the vaccine mandates frightens me in ways I can’t begin to fathom.

In my view, the clear overreach by the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies presented by this proposed rule-making turns our Constitution on its head and threatens the foundation of our most basic and fundamental liberties.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown