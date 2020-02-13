Just show up frequently at the bar and pay attention. You’ll find that America is being duped by corruption. The Trump hotel in Washington exemplifies the swamp the president created. Our government officials currying money, meetings and business as a favor (emoluments) from special interest groups and governments in plain sight.
America is for sale in Trump Inc.
You wouldn’t ever know this if you watched Fox News, with that ironic name. Ninety percent of its programming is opinion, not news. Peddling white identity politics, xenophobia, fake conspiracies and blatant lies is anything but fair and balanced. Much of America has Fox-itis, a disease that blinds while confirming implicit bias and propagating tribalism.
Mixing Fox-itis with governance creates an especially dangerous situation. Ignoring advisers and intelligence, this bombastic president turns to Fox for information. A Russian conspiracy about Ukrainian meddling and Hunter Biden catches his fancy in hopes to enhance the chances of reelection. He commissions his trusted agents and subordinates to focus on Ukraine, embroiling himself in extortion and violating the public trust to do the people’s work.
A whistleblower submits a report that is almost suppressed. When the inspector general specifically sounds the alarm, Congress is compelled to do oversight. However, Fox-itis has overtaken the Republican caucus, which almost unanimously backs Trump under threat of getting tweeted at or primaried.
Fox has become state TV for the corrupt Trump presidency, a propaganda machine for the swamp. Trump now coordinates a large portion of the media, enabling his strongman hold on the Republican National Committee. Beware!
Ajay Marwaha
East Lampeter Township