Congressman Lloyd Smucker is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which aims to find bipartisan solutions to difficult issues. In this time of great political division, striving to work together in a bipartisan manner is to be commended.
Climate change certainly qualifies as a difficult issue that affects everyone regardless of political party. Republicans are growing in their understanding that climate change is something GOP voters care about. In fact, a recent survey conducted by Republican pollster Frank Luntz shows significant support for carbon pricing that would distribute all revenues to American households.
The support for this carbon dividend plan was 4 to 1 overall, 2 to 1 from Republican voters, and a whopping 75% from Republicans under 40.
Moreover, 4 out of 5 voters want Congress to put partisanship aside and do something about this serious problem. Significantly, 69% of Republicans say they are worried that the party’s position on climate change is hurting them with younger voters.
When it comes to politics, climate change can and should be a bridge issue rather than a wedge issue. A carbon dividend plan has broad support across the political spectrum. It’s time for elected officials from the two parties to come together to address this problem. Signing on to the bipartisan H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, would be a positive step for Smucker and the other members of the Problem Solvers Caucus.
Susan Finn Miller
Manheim Township