Dear state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument:

I urge you to do your part and eliminate the statute of limitations for now-adult victims of childhood sexual abuse by passing Pennsylvania House Bill 951. In recent years, a multitude of child sex abuse cases have plagued our state and nation. It is imperative that you pressure your fellow senators and especially Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward to pass legislation that will allow victims to seek the justice they deserve.

On July 21, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ended Renee Rice’s effort to recover damages from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown. She is among thousands of victims who have not been able to receive civil restitution due to unnecessary statute of limitations laws.

Dismissing cases such as hers is a gross injustice. Pain, shame and fear can affect a child’s willingness to express what happened to them. Experts estimate that 86% of child sexual abuse is not reported at all, and of those who report their abuse, many are not comfortable talking about it until they are much older. In fact, the average age for someone to open up about their abuse is 52 years. Combine these factors with institutional and systemic roadblocks to adults who were victims of childhood trauma, and you have generations after generations of victims who never receive justice for the atrocities they faced.

You have the choice to protect predators or victims, and I hope you would choose the latter.

Please pass HB 951 and give adult victims their voice again.

Josh Williams

Strasburg